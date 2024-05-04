SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $145,000 Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of BAB stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.06. 1,606,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

