SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $239,000 Holdings in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Free Report) by 262.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 11.84% of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS:MDEV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

About First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

