SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $373,000 Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 220.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LEGR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $43.75.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Profile
The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.