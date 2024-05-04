SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 142 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after buying an additional 682,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.37. 2,580,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

