SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after buying an additional 1,270,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,637,000 after buying an additional 22,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,053,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,103,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $591.03. 491,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.61 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $598.46 and its 200-day moving average is $521.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

