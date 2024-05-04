SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 953 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Illumina by 764.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after buying an additional 299,827 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Illumina by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 417,876 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after buying an additional 296,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $6.06 on Friday, hitting $117.93. 2,987,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $213.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

