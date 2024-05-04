Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SMP stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $705.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.45%.
Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.
