Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.09.

Shares of SBUX opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $93.98. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

