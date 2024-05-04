STERIS (NYSE:STE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STE. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.60.

NYSE:STE traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.82. 500,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,130. STERIS has a 1-year low of $185.22 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.46 and a 200 day moving average of $216.18.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in STERIS by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,333,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 5,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 64,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

