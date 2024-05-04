Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOO. Wedbush raised their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $50,556.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.59 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.