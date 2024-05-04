Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$5.40

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$5.40 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GUD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$597.91 million, a P/E ratio of -36.38, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.37 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.0202158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$32,550.00. 46.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

