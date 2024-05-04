Stifel Nicolaus Increases Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $14.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Get Bally's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BALY

Bally’s Trading Up 0.2 %

BALY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 361,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $521.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bally’s will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its stake in Bally’s by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Bally’s by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.