Stifel Nicolaus Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $228.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $228.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson reissued a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 47,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 9,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 85,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.