StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.4 %

AMS stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.66.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

