StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 34,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,634. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

