StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TACT

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TACT stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.86. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.