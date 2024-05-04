StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 19.7 %

CYCC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 566,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

