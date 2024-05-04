StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 1.2 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.19.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

