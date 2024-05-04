StockNews.com Lowers Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Colony Bankcorp Price Performance
Shares of CBAN opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $198.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.54. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 36.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
