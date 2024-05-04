StockNews.com Lowers Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of CBAN opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $198.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.54. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

About Colony Bankcorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 725.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

