StockNews.com Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Stock Up 2.8 %

HTBK stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $516.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 22.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

