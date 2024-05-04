Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,748. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

