Stokes Family Office LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $315,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,433. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $90.76 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

