Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after buying an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 9,164.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,031,000 after purchasing an additional 968,723 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Duke Energy by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 739,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,205,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,952,000 after purchasing an additional 715,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 273.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 766,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,635,000 after purchasing an additional 561,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.26. 4,338,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,808. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

