Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 1,661 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAC traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.99. 20,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,065. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average is $153.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $520.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.