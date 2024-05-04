Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 19 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 108.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after acquiring an additional 101,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 205,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI traded up $124.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,630.56. 1,346,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,765. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,499.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,534.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,790.36.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

