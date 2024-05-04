Summit Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,625 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.