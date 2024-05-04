Summit Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 21.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $6,211,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $197.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $275.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.72.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.35. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.