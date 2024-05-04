Summit Global Investments Invests $1.05 Million in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 150,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.33. 267,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89.

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,165.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

