Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 432.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Exelixis by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 2,475,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

