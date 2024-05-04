Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 59,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,177,000 after purchasing an additional 690,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,327,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,334,000 after acquiring an additional 388,652 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,412,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,082 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,278,000 after acquiring an additional 462,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.49. 8,227,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,314,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.10. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.