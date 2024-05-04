S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
