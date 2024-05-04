S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the period. S&W Seed makes up 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

