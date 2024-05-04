Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,074,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Occidental Petroleum worth $123,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

