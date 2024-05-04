Swiss National Bank Has $127.90 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of ONEOK worth $127,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 90,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $81.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

