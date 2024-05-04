Swiss National Bank Sells 19,800 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Republic Services worth $114,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $77,417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 50.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 900,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 303,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,383.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,359,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $185.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

