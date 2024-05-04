Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVOL remained flat at $1.07 during trading on Thursday. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.
About Symbolic Logic
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.