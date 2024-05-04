T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,813 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,046,000 after purchasing an additional 649,178 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $31,507,201.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 687,981,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,212,246,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,359,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,407,661 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.60. 4,274,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.61. The company has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

