Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTWO. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.61.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,726. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $119.57 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average is $152.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 259,149 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,893,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,792,000 after purchasing an additional 275,368 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $350,811,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.