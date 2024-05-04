Tandem Diabetes Care’s (TNDM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $50.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.45.

TNDM traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,986,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,958. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.10. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

