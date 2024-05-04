Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Target Hospitality to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Target Hospitality Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.06. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
