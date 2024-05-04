TD Cowen Boosts Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Price Target to $116.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CRS traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,732. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 40.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

