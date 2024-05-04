Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. 3,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

Featured Stories

