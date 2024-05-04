Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TENB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.60. 954,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,027,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,027,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,382 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,615. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

