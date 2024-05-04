Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.48

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.48 and last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 4646947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Tencent Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $445.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.32.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Tencent had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $21.54 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3839 per share. This is an increase from Tencent’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Tencent’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

