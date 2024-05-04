Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $441.05 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $441.05 million and $24.97 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000884 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 730,000,265 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.