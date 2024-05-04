Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KGI Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.90.

TSLA stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.19. The company had a trading volume of 75,491,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,969,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.42. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $577.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 877.8% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 33,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

