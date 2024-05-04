Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given New $233.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TTEK. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $207.75. 402,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,899. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $208.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 13.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 29.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

