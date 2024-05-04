Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Raised to $219.00 at KeyCorp

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $209.00 to $219.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $207.75. 402,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.65 and its 200-day moving average is $171.64. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $132.29 and a fifty-two week high of $208.76.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

