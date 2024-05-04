Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76,601 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,529 shares of company stock worth $40,502,458. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

TXN stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,944. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.81. The company has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

