Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,529 shares of company stock valued at $40,502,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TXN traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,944. The company has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.