Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lifted by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Rogco LP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,529 shares of company stock worth $40,502,458. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

